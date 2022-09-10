SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $47,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

