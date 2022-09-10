Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $61.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.30. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.