Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $244.33

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 244.33 ($2.95) and traded as high as GBX 264.40 ($3.19). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 264.40 ($3.19), with a volume of 991,358 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 263.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 2.16 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

