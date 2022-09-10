Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.