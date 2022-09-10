Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPR. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance
Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,793,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.