Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.0687 on Major Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $55.58 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00034625 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00012910 BTC.

GameFi.org (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Australian Safe Shepherd (ASS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC.

iBG Finance (IBG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 914,781,130 coins and its circulating supply is 809,494,566 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.