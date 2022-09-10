Spores Network (SPO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $92,466.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $435,353.99 and $92,466.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spores Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.62 or 1.00120169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Spores Network Coin Profile

Spores Network (CRYPTO:SPO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2021. Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. The official website for Spores Network is spores.app. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spores Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spores Network is building a multi-chain interoperable NFT marketplace and DeFi protocols for Creative Industries: Animation, Collectibles, Digital Artworks, Fashion, Gaming, Sport Cards.The native digital cryptographically-secured fungible (i.e. ERC20 / BEP20) token of the Spores platform (ticker symbol SPO) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of the Spores platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform. SPO is designed to be NFT-creator-centric and DeFi-community-driven, and to incentivize all contributors and participants across the whole Spores ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spores Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spores Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

