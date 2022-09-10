Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Sprinklr Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $1,967,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

