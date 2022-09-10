Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 19,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 317,224 shares.The stock last traded at $12.73 and had previously closed at $11.56.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,850 shares of company stock worth $1,967,797 in the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 185.6% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $17,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

