Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,357 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social makes up about 1.7% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT opened at $66.29 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at $21,138,938.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at $21,138,938.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,368 shares of company stock worth $3,796,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

