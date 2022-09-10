Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 423,800 shares during the period. Gentex makes up 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Gentex worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after buying an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

