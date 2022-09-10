Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 129,500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129,500 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 2.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $76,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 325,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $223.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

