Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,302,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $48,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

WFC opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

