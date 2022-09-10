Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 259,900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 259,900 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $66,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,370,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $212,252,000 after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 87,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

