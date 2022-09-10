SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

