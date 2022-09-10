SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.