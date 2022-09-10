SSE’s (SSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

SSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,970.80 ($23.81).

SSE Stock Performance

SSE opened at GBX 1,790 ($21.63) on Friday. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,510 ($18.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.11 billion and a PE ratio of 742.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,761.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,748.15.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

