Standard Protocol Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $613,987.11 and $103,911.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol (CRYPTO:STND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2021. Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi. Standard Protocol’s official website is standard.tech.

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Protocol is a Collaterized Rebasable Stablecoin (CRC) protocol for synthetic assets operating across the Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

