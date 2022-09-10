Starbase Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market cap of $195,053.73 and $28,774.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,634.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005531 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00076555 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Starbase Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.