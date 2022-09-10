Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. Starbucks has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

