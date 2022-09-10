Starcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16.67 Million (STC)

Starcoin (STC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Starcoin has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starcoin has a market cap of $16.67 million and $27,982.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00293469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.08 or 0.03061604 BTC.

Starcoin Coin Profile

Starcoin (STC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,427,423 coins. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv. The official message board for Starcoin is www.starcointalk.com.

Buying and Selling Starcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.