STARSHIP Price Reaches $0.0686 on Exchanges (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $5,054.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00788055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015489 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.
STARSHIP Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
