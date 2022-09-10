STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Achieves $124.29 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $124.29 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

