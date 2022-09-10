Stater 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,498.00 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Stater coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stater has a total market capitalization of $72,182.54 and $12,498.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stater has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076346 BTC.

About Stater

Stater (STR) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Stater Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stater should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stater using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

