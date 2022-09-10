Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0297 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Status has a total market capitalization of $102.93 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,432.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00060892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076634 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

