Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $2.75 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00012995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $31.96 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00027959 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012622 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000688 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003049 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,606,927 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

