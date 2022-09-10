Stellar (XLM) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $138.19 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00162869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00094864 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) is a SCP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,595 coins and its circulating supply is 25,328,346,792 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

