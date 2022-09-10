Step Hero (HERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $45,564.00

Step Hero (HERO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $26,622.76 and $45,564.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,298.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005580 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077048 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

