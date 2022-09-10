Stephen F. Betz Sells 1,042 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $21,882.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 126,462 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

