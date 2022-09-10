Stephen (Steve) Scudamore Acquires 10,000 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Rating) insider Stephen (Steve) Scudamore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.58 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,800.00 ($11,048.95).

Regis Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24.

Regis Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

