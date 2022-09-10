Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 20,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 7,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Steppe Gold from C$3.10 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Steppe Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.
About Steppe Gold
Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steppe Gold (STPGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.