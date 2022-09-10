Steppe Gold’s (STGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Couloir Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

Shares of STGO opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28. Steppe Gold has a one year low of C$0.95 and a one year high of C$1.82. The company has a market cap of C$70.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,271.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Company Profile

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,362.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,218,656.84. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 500,200 shares of company stock worth $549,515.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

