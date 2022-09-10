Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $405.33.

SNPS stock opened at $340.18 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Synopsys by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,988,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

