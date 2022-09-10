Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.15.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.77. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

