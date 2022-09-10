Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,725 ($32.93) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Investec lowered shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,555.71.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $32.50 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

