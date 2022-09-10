Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a SEK 35 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

