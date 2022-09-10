StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Up 1.1 %
ELTK opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.41.
About Eltek
