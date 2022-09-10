StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ FSTR opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 million, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
