StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 million, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

About L.B. Foster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,663,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

