StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 million, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.11 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,168.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

