StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Get Tantech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tantech by 206.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tantech in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.