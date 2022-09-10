StockNews.com Downgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Hold

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FUN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.67. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
Read More
