StockNews.com Downgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Hold

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FUN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.67. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 479,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 32.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 261,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

