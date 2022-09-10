StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

