StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $18.52.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
