StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,270,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in CMC Materials by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,470,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,500,000 after buying an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,625,000 after buying an additional 693,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CMC Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,255,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after buying an additional 97,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

