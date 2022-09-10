StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.