StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.71. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Conformis by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

