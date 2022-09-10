StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Stock Performance

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceSource International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ServiceSource International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceSource International by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServiceSource International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in ServiceSource International by 5.6% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 124,928 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

