StockNews.com Lowers John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.
Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
