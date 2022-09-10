StockNews.com Lowers John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

