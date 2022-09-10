StockNews.com Lowers Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Koss Price Performance

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Koss has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $70.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70 and a beta of -1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOSS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koss by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

