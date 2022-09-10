StockNews.com Lowers Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Sell

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after buying an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,906,000 after buying an additional 368,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

