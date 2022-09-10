StockNews.com Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered Civista Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 279,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

