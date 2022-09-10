StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,481 shares during the quarter. StoneCo comprises about 8.1% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $36,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,964.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

