StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $9.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 142,803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

