StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $9.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.
StoneCo Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $44.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 142,803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,320 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
