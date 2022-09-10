Stony Point Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,000. Zscaler accounts for 3.7% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.